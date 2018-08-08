The Appling County High School Pirate football team participated in a scrimmage against neighboring Bacon County on Saturday, August 4. The scrimmage game was originally set for Friday night, but weather delayed the game until Saturday. The Pirates rolled past the Bacon Red Raiders winning 34-13. Pirate defenders are shown above making a good tackle on a Raider running back. The Pirates are set to scrimmage Jeff Davis this Friday night in Hazlehurst. The first game of the regular season will be held on Friday, August 24 against Vidalia at Jimmy Swain Stadium. Come out and support the Pirates this season. More pictures from Saturday’s scrimmage game on page 4b.