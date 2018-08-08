According to Police Chief James Godfrey on Friday, August 3, at approximately 11:53 a.m., Baxley Police officers responded to an area behind the old Waffle King on East Parker Street in reference to an apparent suicide. On arrival officers checked the premises and discovered a person hanging from a strap attached to a ladder at the rear of the building.
Appling Emergency Medical Services, Appling Emergency Management Agency and the Appling Coroner were called to the scene, along with crime scene technicians from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Unit in Douglas.
The crime scene techs arrived shortly, where the scene was processed and afterwards the body of Terry Waddell, 30, of Statesboro, was released to the coroner’s office pending further forensic investigations.
Baxley Police investigate suicide
