NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Earl Vance Milton and Shirley Milton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. dated 12/27/2005 and recorded in Deed Book 412 Page 540 APPLING County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 94000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of APPLING County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on August 7, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being located in Land Lot 464, 3rd District, Appling County, Georgia, being a tract of 5.00 acres shown on that certain survey entitled “Survey for Vance Milton Sr. & Shirley Milton” prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Georgia RLS #2477, dated March 4, 2006, and recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 210. Appling County, Georgia records, said plat being incorporated herein by reference for a more particular description of said property.
LEGALS 8-1-18
Wednesday, August 1. 2018
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 387 Milton-Hallman Rd, Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Estate/Heirs of Earl Vance Milton and Estate/Heirs of Shirley Milton or tenant or tenants.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
8950 Cypress Waters Blvd.
Coppell, TX 75019
1-888-480-2432
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper as agent and Attorney in Fact for Earl Vance Milton and Shirley Milton
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1006-3157A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1006-3157A
7/11, 7/18, 7/25 & 8/1
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY of APPLING
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
By virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from OLIVIA HAYES NORWOOD to OPTION ONE MORTGAGE CORPORATION dated December 8, 1999, filed for record December 20, 1999, and recorded in Deed Book 332, Page 104, APPLING County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2000-B, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2000-B by assignment to be recorded. Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a Note dated December 8, 1999 in the original principal sum of FORTY ONE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED THIRTY FIVE AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($41,735.00), with interest from date at the rate stated in said Note on the unpaid balance until paid, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door at APPLING County, Georgia, or at such place as has or may be lawfully designated as an alternative location, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in August, 2018, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF SURRENCY, APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, LOCATED ON THE WESTERN SIDE OF AND ADJOINING MARIETTA STREET FOR A DISTANCE OF 157 1/2 FEET AND RUNNING WESTWARD IN A STRIP OF EQUAL WIDTH FOR A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET, AND BEING BOUND NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: NORTHERLY BY LANDS OF NORA HAYES; EASTERLY BY MARIETTA STREET; SOUTHERLY BY LANDS OF ALPHONSO HAYES; AND WESTERLY BY WHAT IS KNOWN AS THE GIBBS PROPERTY, AND ESTABLISHED LINE RUNNING PARALLEL WITH AND A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET WESTWARD FROM THE WEST EDGE OF MARIETTA STREET DIVIDING.
FILE# 99-0607
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is OLIVIA HAYES NORWOOD or a tenant or tenants. Said property may more commonly be known as: 90 MARIETTA STREET, SURRENCY, GA 31563 .
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, non-payment of the monthly installments on said loan. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The individual or entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan is OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC, 1100 VIRGINIA DRIVE, FORT WASHINGTON, PA 19034; (800) 746-2936.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2000-B, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2000-B
As Attorney-in-Fact for
OLIVIA HAYES NORWOOD
Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones, PLLC
11675 Great Oaks Way, Suite 375
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Telephone: 770-393-4300
Fax: 770-393-4310
PH # 37105
This law firm is acting as a debt collector. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
7/11, 7/18,7/25 8/1
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
L.C. Sex, M, Age: 4, DOB 10/17/2013
Minor Child
Case No.: 001-17-J-013
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: DANIELLE NICOLE DEEN, and ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, and OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILD NAMED ABOVE BORN TO DANIELLE NICOLE DEEN ON THE DATE ABOVE,
By order for service by Publication dated June 13, 2018, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on April 5, 2018, by the APPLING County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the child is a dependent child and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the child unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing on your case has been scheduled for October 10, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., at the APPLING County Courthouse in Baxley, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of their rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at (912) 367-8126.
WITNESS the Honorable J. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Judge of said court, this the 13th day of June, 2018.
Linda Yeomans, Deputy
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
APPLING County, Georgia
7/18, 7/25, 8/1 & 8/8
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
STATE OF GEORGIA,
Ex rel
JACKIE L. JOHNSON
DISTRICT ATTORNEY,
BRUNSWICK JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
Plaintiff,
VS
$31,321.75 IN U.S. CURRENCY, ONE 2007
CHEVROLET SILVERADO C150 TRUCK VIN
#1GCEC14C77Z565441, ONE MICHAEL
KORS GOLD WATCH, ONE J & S LEATHER BAND
WATCH, and TWENTY SEVEN PAIRS OF
SHOES, ET AL;
Defendant in rem,
RE: PROPERTY OF
EMMANUEL PINA,
RICARDO PINA,
IGNACIO PINA-OLIVERA &
MARIA LEONOR PEREZ
Purported Owner(s)/Interest Holder(s)
CIVIL CASE NO. 18-7-161C
NOTICE OF PROCEEDINGS
TO: EMMANUEL PINA,
RICARDO PINA,
IGNACIO PINA-OLIVERA &
MARIA LEONOR PEREZ
284 Holmesville Avenue
Baxley, Georgia 31513
PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the above-styled complaint for forfeiture seeking the condemnation of the above-described property was filed in said Court on the 16th day of JULY, 2018, and by reason of an order entered by the Court on the 16th day of JULY, 2018, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and Serve upon Jackie L. Johnson, District Attorney, Brunswick Judicial Circuit, whose address is 37 Tippins Street, Suite C, Baxley, Georgia 31513, an answer to said complaint within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this Notice of Proceeding.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at the expiration of thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this Notice of Proceeding, if no claimant has appeared to defend said complaint, said court shall order and direct the forfeiture and disposition of said property in such manner as is provided by law.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a hearing in the above-styled case has been set for the 21st day of August, 2018 at 9:30 o’clock A.M. in the APPLING County Courthouse in Superior Court for APPLING County.
WITNESS the Honorable Stephen G. Scarlett, Anthony L. Harrison, Stephen D. Kelley, Roger Lane, and Robert Guy, Judges of said Court.
This the 16th day of JULY, 2018.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court
APPLING County Georgia
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
7/25, 8/1, 8/8
Public Notice
Notice is given that Articles of Organization which will incorporate J & S MOBILE HOME PARK, LLC, will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Code (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1).
The registered office will be located at 219 Kyle Staines Rd., Baxley, Georgia 31513 and its initial registered agent at such address is John H. Drew.
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Incorporator
581 E. Parker Street
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
8/1, 8/
