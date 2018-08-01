John Lee “J. L.” Polk, Jr., age 74, of Baxley passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018. Mr. Polk was born March 14, 1944 in Chesterfield, South Carolina to the late John Lee Polk, Sr. and the late Rosella Nolan Polk. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and Army. Mr. Polk was a retired truck driver and was preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie Polk and grandsons, Kevin Polk and Gavin Rowland.
John passed away peacefully at his home after a brief battle with ALS, he was surrounded by his loving family. His trucker friends knew him as “Roger Rabbit” and there is no doubt about it, when he got his new body, he jumped in that big rig and put the pedal to the metal in route to Heaven’s highway. ALS did not take away his ability to love, laugh or to fight, it did not take away his ability to let his family know how much he cares for us. He was able to leave this world with a sense of humor and he knew he was headed to a heavenly home. When we hear the thunder, we will know it’s him crankin’ up the tunes, listening to some old school rock n roll, and more than likely he is sporting a pair of cut off jeans, nobody can rock out a pair of cut offs like JL!
ALS did not take Away the Best Daddy and Papa, the Lord simply called him home. Don’t worry, Jake the Snake, Honey will look after your beloved tools. You are forever in our hearts.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa Durrance Polk in Baxley; daughters, Eva Haney of Yulee, Florida, Shannon Brown of Reidsville and Toni Twiggs of Baxley; sons, John Lee Polk, III of Ohio and Dexter “Bubba” Rowland of Newnan; siblings, Betty, Ann, Jean and Hilliard. Grandchildren, Kristen, Laci, Allison, Dustin, Halie, Evan, Ethan, Madison and great grandchildren, Larson, Landon, Lucas and Matthew. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Chester Beasley officiating and a eulogy was given by Laci Carter. Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Active Pallbearers were John Polk, III, Bryan Twiggs, Ethan Twiggs, Dustin Bass, Evan Rowland and Chayce Durrance.
Honorary Pallbearers were Regency Southern Care Hospice, Kim Willoughby, Kim Boatright, Rhonda Kaltenbach, Altamaha Home Health, Caitlin Cason and Lainey King.
Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
