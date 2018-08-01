Beth Kennedy Hornish, age 77, of Baxley died Saturday, July 21, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Hornish was born April 12, 1941 in Montezuma to the late Wilbur Leroy Nelson and the late Lounelle Holmes Nelson. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she attended the Homebuilders Sunday School Class. Mrs. Hornish also was a member of her Bridge clubs, the Arts Council and the Lions Club. She was retired from Correct Health as Vice President of Corrections Operations.
Survivors include her husband of nearly ten years, William Hornish of Baxley; daughter and son in law, Debra and Dale Wayne Arnett of Baxley; and grandson, Paxton Rodney Arnett of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Ferguson and Rev. Theo Arnett officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Homebuilders Sunday School Class of the First Baptist Church and members of her Bridge Clubs.
Musical selections were rendered by Samantha Carter and Missy Parker.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
