Mr. Robert Allen Drawdy, age 61, of Graham, died Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah.
Mr. Drawdy was born June 24, 1957 in Appling County. He was employed with Williams Brothers Trucking and a member of the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Drawdy.
Survivors include his wife, Jennie Williams Drawdy of Graham; son and daughter-in-law, R. Jay and Desiree Drawdy of Hazlehurst; two grandsons, Jace and Drake Drawdy of Hazlehurst; mother, Eula Mae Drawdy of Hazlehurst; brother, Kenneth Drawdy (Pam) of Baxley, nieces and nephews also survived.
Funeral Services were held Monday, July 30, 2018 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Daniels, Rev. Joey Andrews and Rev. Tyrone L. Hutchinson officiating. Interment followed in the Hazlehurst City Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Larry Yarbrough, James Yarbrough, John Elton, Victor Williams, Dewayne Sellers, Roger Williams, Jacob Jackson and David Brue.
Musical selections were rendered by Mrs. Freda Jones.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements for Mr. Robert Allen Drawdy.
ROBERT DRAWDY
