Ronald Collins age 78, of Baxley died Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Collins was born August 16, 1939 in Appling County to the late Alonzo Collins and the late Irma Lee Sellers Collins. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was a retired Nuclear Mechanic for Georgia Power Company.
Survivors include his daughters, Crystal Collins and Priscilla Collins both of Baxley; sons, Kelly Collins of Jacksonville, Florida, Keith Collins and Kent Collins both of Baxley; sisters, Lenna Carson of St. Simons Island and Kimberly Olds of Baxley; brother, Clifton Collins of Alabama. Grandchildren, Kameran, Kristopher, Caysea, Aubrey Sara, Chelsea and a great grandchild, Colin.
Graveside services were held Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in Omega Cemetery with the Rev. Earnest Dyal officiating.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
RONALD E. COLLINS
