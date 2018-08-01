Goodbye for now, my friend

Jamie Gardner
“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.’” — C.S. Lewis
I met Beth Kennedy Hornish at a bridge table in 2011 when I decided to take up the game. She was already playing but wanted to hone her game. I’d played just a bit in college but had long since left behind any skills I’d developed back in the 60s. A few other novices filled the chairs that day along with several experienced players who’d taken on the task of teaching us the game. Beth and I didn’t know it at the time, but we would gain much more than the knowledge of bridge in those sessions. We developed a friendship that flourished and settled into a beautiful relationship that I’ll cherish for the rest of my days.

Our conversations around those tables revealed remarkable similarities in our lives. She grew up in Montezuma, Georgia, while I grew up just down the road from Baxley in Hazlehurst. Our mothers could have been sisters in their child-rearing philosophies, and Beth and I commiserated with each other. She explained to me about picking peaches during her teenage years, and I shared tales of working in a department store on Saturdays. We both learned to work, not a bad thing in and of itself. She, however, was an only child; I have one sister. With Beth’s entry into my life, I found another sister...

