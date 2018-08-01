No decision made regarding CEO

The Baxley-Appling County Hospital Authority met on July 26 for a regular monthly meeting. Despite multiple executive sessions (that was confirmed after the meeting was adjourned as being held for personnel discussion purposes by Chairperson Peggy Miles) no decision was made regarding the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position for Appling HealthCare System. No other personnel matters were voted on in open session following the closed sessions. According to Chairperson Miles the decision regarding the CEO position has been tabled at this time. It should be noted that local attorney Pres Johnson participated in one of the executive sessions.
Other business
Appling County Clerk of Court Marsha Thomas was present at the meeting to swear in members of the authority. New member Norma Nunez-Cortes was first to be sworn followed by reappointed members Peggy Miles, Jeffery Simmons and Jesse Alderman (see separate pictures).
Following the first executive session, the authority reopened the meeting and approved the June 28 and July 9 meeting minutes...
