Copeland says system is ready for new year

Excitement is in the air about the beginning of a new school year. Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Miles Copeland reports, “Appling County’s School Year is rapidly approaching and our district is ready. Administrator’s district wide have spent the summer closing out the 17-18 school year, attending workshops, and preparing for the 18-19 school year. All of these endeavors parallel our district wide vision which states Appling County Schools will be a school of excellence for all learners.”
New Teacher Orientation commenced on Monday, July 30 at the Board of Education. The Preplanning System Wide Meeting for all staff members began on Tuesday, July 31, at the Fine Arts Center located at the High School. All staff members were welcomed by First Baptist Church who served the school system breakfast. The system wide meeting followed with important updates being provided for the 18-19 school year.
Open House dates and times are listed on the system website and have been advertised in The Baxley News-Banner. School supplies are also located under each respective school on the website and can also be found on the district website at http://www.appling.k12.ga.us. We invite everyone to view our website to find other important information as well. The District also has a Twitter page at @ApplingSchools and we encourage you to sign up to follow the school district tweets.
The first day for school for PreKindergarten through twelfth grade is Monday, August 6. The school district’s theme will continue to be “United We Can”. The system encourages parents to actively “Unite” with them by participating in your child’s education and becoming a part of the school’s Parent Organization. The school system also encourages you to communicate with your child’s teacher often throughout the school year. This is a great way to demonstrate that education is important.
“Again, we look forward to our new school year and serving our students, parents, and community. United We Can,” concluded Copeland.