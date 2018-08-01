Appling and Jeff Davis Deputies arrest two on marijuana charges

The Appling and Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Offices conducted a joint investigation this past weekend resulting in approximately 140 marijuana plants, two firearms, indoor growing equipment, an ATV, motorcycle and two vehicles being seized at 11 Graham-Zoar Road and on other property located on the Graham-Zoar Road in Appling and Jeff Davis counties.
Two individuals have been arrested for manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana. trafficking in marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They are Deborah Lewis Murray, 53, and Wayne Jackson Stone, 39.
Sheriff Mark Melton encourages citizens to report suspicious activity to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office at 367-8120.