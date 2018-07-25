Jimmie Ross White, age 95, of Appling County, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. White was born January 17, 1923 in Willacoochee to the late James Elmer Ross and the late Ella Matthews Ross. She was a Homemaker and member of Liberty Community Church. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Jesse G. White, Carl Wilbur Walls and sons, Hubert White and Aubrey (Tom) White.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Ila and M.C. Barlow, Lucy and Ralph Steger and Cindy and Allen Campbell; sons and daughters-in-law, J.R. and Joanne White, Ronnie and Peggy White and Leroy (Short) and Debbie White; fifteen grandchildren, twenty eight great-grandchildren and twelve great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survived.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 20, 2018 at 11:00am at Liberty Community Church with the Rev. Virginia Herrington and Rev. Earl Wiggins officiating. Interment followed in the Satilla Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Wayne Crosby, Stan White, Bruce White, Robert Tillman, Jack Youngblood and Roger White. Musical selections were rendered by Debbie Taylor, Sara Tanaka, Ralph Steger, M.C. Marlow and Larry Atkinson.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
