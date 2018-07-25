Nobles Funeral Home & Crematory announces the death of Mr. Raymond Stanley, age 81, who passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018 at his residence under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice. He was a Florida native living the past 43 years in Appling County. Mr. Stanley was a member of Zion Baptist Church and a United States Navy Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Stanley; grandson, Scott Anderson; great grandson, Levi Birchfield and parents, Roscoe and Hazel Weaver Stanley. Survivors are his three children, Rhonda Daniels of Jay, FL, Leonard Fowler and wife Michelle of Lacoochee, FL, and Loretta Pinkston and husband Johnnie of Baxley; six grandchildren, Todd Anderson and wife Cindy, Becky Freeze and husband Chad, Eric Daniels, Wade Fowler and fiancé Carla , Rowdy Pinkston and wife Ronnie Jean and Jennifer Norris and husband Matt; twelve great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; one brother, Rocky Stanley and wife Lou and two sisters, Frances Overstreet and companion Rollie and Linda Chao and husband Al both of Zephyrhills, FL.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Wayne Williamson, Reverend Tommy Kelly and Reverend David Barber officiating. Interment followed in the Zion Church Cemetery. Visitation was held Monday, July 23, 2018 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Active pallbearers were Todd Anderson, Tyler Anderson, Wade Fowler, Eric Daniels, Chad Freeze and Jimmy Twiggs. Honorary pallbearers were Tim Youmans, Nathan Youmans and Larry Youmans. The family gathered at the home of Johnnie and Loretta Pinkston at 1472 Zion Baptist Church Rd.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home & Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Raymond Stanley.
RAYMOND STANLEY
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)