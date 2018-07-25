Lamar Parker departed this life on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Appling County Healthcare in Baxley. He was born to the late Leroy Parker and Carrie Oliphant Parker in Wrens. He attended Stapleton School System. Mr. Parker was the owner and operator of Parker’s Car Wash. He joined Harts Grove Baptist Church at a young age.
He loved landscaping and working in yards keeping them beautiful. He had a love and passion for his business of detailing cars. His greatest affection was to keep the love of his life Mother Doris Parker happy and to always keep her riding in a clean shiny car. He was well known in the community and loved by all who knew him.
He leaves to cherish many fond memories, his loving wife Doris Williams Parker; his children: Hansel (Merion) Williams of Baxley; Cynthia (Eddie) Perrymon, of Douglasville; Peggy (Terry) Wooten, Phyllis Parker, and Marvin Parker, all of Baxley; Dorothy (DeWayne) Bradley, of Dallas; Elwaner Parker of Baxley; and Jamie (Gale) Parker of Beaufort, SC; eighteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Two brothers Freddie (Shirley) Parker, Willie (Regina) Parker, both of Atlanta; Four sisters Margie Carter, Dorothy Wells, Christine Johnson, and Sarah Parker, all of Augusta; Mother-in-law Mother Louise Williams of Hazlehurst; One brother-in-law Larry (Sandra) Williams of Vidalia; Three sisters-in-laws Inez Garnes of Hazlehurst; Pam (Victor) Jackson of Conyers; Elvonia Williams, of Augusta and loving godchildren Brain and Dee Bryant. Also he leaves to cherish his memories, numerous aunts, uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and caring friends.
Active Pallbearers included Charles Bell, Bryson Bradley, Blake Bradley, Brian Bradley, Marcos Andrade and Cameron Parker.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 19, 2018 1:00 p.m. at Tallahassee Missionary Baptist Church. Opening prayer given by the Reverend Christopher Johnson, scripture reading by Elder Joseph Kirkland, music was provided by Sister Mattie Parker and Baxley District Mass Choir, and the committal service was by Apostle Sallie Kirkland at Hall and Wilcox Cemetary.
Services were provided by King Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hazlehurst.
