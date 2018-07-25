Vera Carter Ahl, age 88, of Baxley, died July 16, 2018 in Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. Mrs. Ahl was born November 21, 1929 in Appling County to the late Ruby Sr. and Zeda Carter. She was a member of Consolation Baptist Church & graduated from Baxley High School in 1947. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Drue Ahl and a sister, Mary Emma Davis.
Survivors are her daughter and son in law, Karen & Forrest Wildes of Baxley; sons and daughters in law, Drue and Brenda Ahl of Baxley and George and Kendra Ahl of Alma; sisters, Genene Murphy and Nellie Fields both of Baxley; brother and sister in law, Ruby Jr. and Judy Carter of Baxley; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Consolation Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Dubberly officiating. Interment followed in Carter Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Eric Wildes, Brock Ahl, Chester Ahl, Allen Ahl, Jeremy Hayes and Jamie Hayes. Honorary Pallbearers were the Lois Smith Sunday School Class of Consolation Baptist Church, Frances Daniels, Tansey Nail, Dana Edenfield and Glenda Thornton. Musical selections were rendered by Eric Wildes and Nathan Wildes.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Consolation Baptist Church Building Fund, 6316 Golden Isles West Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
VERA CARTER AHL
