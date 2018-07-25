Bingo! Y’all come!

Just about everybody loves to play Bingo, but when you can have fun with a hundred of your closest friends and benefit our local library at the same time, the pleasure doubles or maybe triples. And . . . let us not forget the wonderful prizes to be given away, each of which is worth around $100. There will also be quite a few door prizes given away. Don’t miss it.
ppling County Public Library have set the big Bingo game for August 2, 2018 at Hardware Pizza in Baxley. Tickets are available for $10 per person, which includes one Bingo card for each round and one raffle ticket. Extra Bingo cards and raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce and Rentz & Rentz Insurance.
The Friends of the Library exists solely to help the library and provides services and items that cannot be bought with public funds. Just this summer, the group donated $1,000.00 to help with the Summer Reading Program, which was a huge success. One day after the program, the library staff gave out popsicles to the children as they were leaving. The Friends of the Library gladly paid for those cold treats on that hot summer day and even delivered them. The bottled water machine that sits in the library came via the group as well, and the funds help the library.
