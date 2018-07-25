Sheriff’s Office participates in Lip Sync Challenge

The Appling County Sheriff’s Office stepped up to the “Law Enforcement Lip Sync” video challenge this week. Staff from all departments volunteered their time to be a part of the production. The challenge is a way to reinforce positive community relations and for citizens to realize that law enforcement officers like to have fun too! Sheriff Mark Melton challenged several of the surrounding counties to be a part of this national event.
Investigator Anthony Tillman attended Criminal Investigator Fundamentals Training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Sheriff Melton would like to remind everyone the “No Texting and Driving” Law is now in effect. Pastor Justin McLellan of Riverside Baptist Church was Chaplain for the week.
For the week of July 13, 2018 through July 19, 2018, the Appling County Office (ACSO) provided the following services:
- Deputies and Investigators made 11 arrests, issued 32 warnings, wrote 24 citations, served 28 Criminal and 35 Civil papers for various courts, completed 23 incident reports and provided security for Superior Court and performed 10 sex offender verifications. K-9 officers performed six (6) drug searches. There were five (5) vehicle crashes worked by deputies, with assists from the Georgia State Patrol. Deputies patrolled 10,045 miles for the period. The Sheriff’s Office considered it an honor to provide three (3) funeral escort throughout the week. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office initiated eight (8) new criminal investigations.
- The Appling County Detention Center provided protection for our citizens by safely housing an average of 89 inmates during the current period. Jailers completed 28 new inmate intakes and processed 20 inmate releases, which includes inmates from other counties that request our assistance in housing their inmates. The medical unit provided 88 medical checks for the weeks and food service served 1925 meals. We continue to provide one outside detail that maintains the grounds of most county facilities.
- The 911 Emergency Call Center Dispatchers received and dispatched 696 calls for service, of which 222 were emergency calls directly to 911. These numbers do not include routine communications between dispatch and units nor does it include the normal calls for training and drills.