Gunter announces retirement

The board of directors, officers and staff of Community Bank of Georgia would like to announce and congratulate Lloyd Gunter, President and Chief Executive Officer, on his retirement effective July 31.
Gunter is a member of First Baptist Church in Baxley. Throughout his career he has participated in a number of civic and charitable organizations. Gunter’s commitment and reach in the community extends beyond his own accomplishments. As a true leader does, he has encouraged and graciously supported his staff in all of their involvements over the years.
Gunter began his banking career at Trust Company Bank in Atlanta in 1968. Through the years he has held a number of executive level positions. His first position as President was in 1994 with First National Bank in Folkston. In 2004, Gunter along with his father-in-law, Fred G. Hyers and a group of other outstanding businessmen organized Community Bank of Georgia. Since its inception, Gunter has served as a director and President/CEO. His experience and wisdom in banking has been instrumental in the growth and success of Community Bank. Under his leadership, the bank has thrived to over $80 million in assets. Gunter has built a banking team that is knowledgeable and ready to lead in future success.
“As President/CEO, Mr. Gunter has led our bank in a very professional and conservative manner. It was only a short time after Community Bank was established that the real estate market crumbled causing many banks in our area, as well as the rest of the country, to fail. Thanks to his leadership, our bank survived and now has prospered. For this, our Board of Directors and Stockholders are eternally grateful,” stated M. Cary Long, Chairman of the Board.
Again the entire bank congratulates Lloyd Gunter on his retirement after 50 years in banking and thank him for his dedicated service to our bank. He has done an extraordinary job and the bank wishes him and his wife, Betty, all the best in their retirement years together.