Despite the extreme heat, the Appling County High School Pirate football team has been working hard preparing for the upcoming season. Shown are scenes from practice last week. The bottom photo shows new ACHS Pirate Head Coach Rick Tomberlin talking with players. The Pirates are scheduled to play two scrimmage games before the 2018 regular season gets underway. The first scrimmage will be at Bacon County on August 3. Then on August 10 the Pirates will scrimmage Jeff Davis in Hazlehurst. Kickoff for both is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The first official game of the season is August 24 against Vidalia. This game will be held at Jimmy Swain Stadium and kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. As Coach Tomberlin likes to say, “Power up Pirates” and let’s get ready to support the Pirates this season.