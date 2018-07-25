Arby’s Dedication and Ribbon Cutting held

Posted by
Jamie Gardner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, July 25. 2018
Comments (0)
Last week Baxley’s newest eatery, Arby’s, held a special Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate its grand opening. Owners Robert and Pam Wiggins welcomed family, friends and local officials to the new resturaunt. They are shown above with guests and staff members officially cutting the ribbon. The resturaunt opened to the public on Wednesday, July 18, and the community responded favorably as the drive-thru line was backed up down Heritage Street. The new resturaunt is located on East Parker Street, next to Dollar General.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner