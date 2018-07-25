Arby’s Dedication and Ribbon Cutting held

Last week Baxley’s newest eatery, Arby’s, held a special Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate its grand opening. Owners Robert and Pam Wiggins welcomed family, friends and local officials to the new resturaunt. They are shown above with guests and staff members officially cutting the ribbon. The resturaunt opened to the public on Wednesday, July 18, and the community responded favorably as the drive-thru line was backed up down Heritage Street. The new resturaunt is located on East Parker Street, next to Dollar General.