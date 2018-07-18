Patsy McLean Stoner, age 83 of Baxley, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018 at Cotton Grove Estate in Jesup. Mrs. Stoner was born September 28, 1934 in Alma, GA to the late Dewey Jasper and Dealie Stewart McLean. Reading and teaching were her passions. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. After 35 years of service, she retired from the Appling County Board of Education where she taught high school English and Literature and served as Curriculum Director. She enjoyed gardening, playing Bridge, and RV camping with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Bud” Stoner.
Survivors include her daughters, Laury Sikes (David ) of Lawrenceville and Suzy Mercer of Alma; grandchildren, Logan (Lea) Mercer, Whitney (Alan) McGouyrk, Haley Mercer, Emily Sikes and Olivia Sikes, great grandchildren, Jace Williams, Abby McGouyrk and Gunnar McGouyrk; sister and brother in law, Cheryl and Winston Collins; sister in law, Lucille McLean Parham.
Funeral services were held, Monday, July 16, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church. Rev. Rick Brown and Rev. Joe Ferguson officiated and eulogies by David Williams and Leslie Morgan. Interment followed in Stewart Family Cemetery in Bacon County. Active pallbearers were Jeff McLean, Calvin Collins, Steve Pickering, Lee Johnson, Doug Doyle and Larry Knight. Honorary pallbearers were the staff and residents of Cotton Grove Estate, Ruth Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church, Hospice of South Georgia and
Appling County Retired Educators. Musical selections were rendered by David Williams and Leslie Morgan.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
PATSY MCLEAN STONER
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)