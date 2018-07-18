PATSY MCLEAN STONER

Posted by
Jamie Gardner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, July 18. 2018
Comments (0)
Patsy McLean Stoner, age 83 of Baxley, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018 at Cotton Grove Estate in Jesup. Mrs. Stoner was born September 28, 1934 in Alma, GA to the late Dewey Jasper and Dealie Stewart McLean. Reading and teaching were her passions. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. After 35 years of service, she retired from the Appling County Board of Education where she taught high school English and Literature and served as Curriculum Director. She enjoyed gardening, playing Bridge, and RV camping with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Bud” Stoner.
Survivors include her daughters, Laury Sikes (David ) of Lawrenceville and Suzy Mercer of Alma;  grandchildren, Logan (Lea) Mercer, Whitney (Alan) McGouyrk, Haley Mercer, Emily Sikes and Olivia Sikes, great grandchildren, Jace Williams, Abby McGouyrk and Gunnar McGouyrk; sister and brother in law, Cheryl and Winston Collins; sister in law, Lucille McLean Parham.
Funeral services were held, Monday, July 16, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church.  Rev. Rick Brown and Rev. Joe Ferguson officiated and eulogies by David Williams and Leslie Morgan. Interment followed in Stewart Family Cemetery in Bacon County. Active pallbearers were Jeff McLean, Calvin Collins, Steve Pickering, Lee Johnson, Doug Doyle and Larry Knight. Honorary pallbearers were the staff and residents of Cotton Grove Estate, Ruth Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church, Hospice of South Georgia and
Appling County Retired Educators. Musical selections were rendered by David Williams and Leslie Morgan.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner