Mrs. Henrietta Armstrong Gibbs, 94, passed in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Grove Baptist Church in Surrency, GA, with viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial followed in the Church Cemetery.
A native of Ludowici, GA, Mrs. Gibbs was the widow of Mr. James Gibbs, Sr., who preceded her in death on March 14, 2003. A devout Christian and devoted homemaker, she had lived in Tallahassee since 1992. Treasuring her love are her daughters; Bessie (Robert) Bryant, Annette (Frederick) Garnette, Rose Marie (Eugene) Parsons, Karen (Billy) Fletcher and Susette (Michael) Bouie, sons; Robert (Shirley), Thomas and Frederick (Gwen) Gibbs; daughter-in-law, Brenda Gibbs; and several grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her children; James Jr., Romania Samuel, Nancy, Mary Linda and Barbara.
Tillman of Tallahassee served the family of Henrietta Gibbs, with assistance from Dorchester Funeral Home.
HENRIETTA GIBBS
