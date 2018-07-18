Top candidates for Appling HealthCare CEO announced

At a recent called meeting of the Baxley-Appling County Hospital Authority, held July 7, the top three candidates for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position were announced. The top candidates include Randy Crawford, Kaleb Eason and Jonathan Green. Authority members present at the meeting were Peggy Miles, Jesse Alderman, Paul Rentz, Cindy Tomberlin, Greg Kennedy, Kelly Stone and Graham Floyd.
Crawford is a resident of Appling County and has been employed by the local health care system as a nurse practitioner and the hospitalist since July 2017. Prior to working with Appling HealthCare, Crawford held multiple medical positions with Meadows Regional in Vidalia. He was also member of the Appling County Board of Education for six years. Crawford holds a Master of Science Degree in Nursing from Walden University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Albany State University.
Eason is also a resident of Appling County and since August 2016 has owned and operated U-Store U-Lock Rentals, LLC, a property management rental company in Baxley. He holds a Master of Science Degree in Health Administration from Georgia Southern University and a Bachelor of Radiologic Science in Nuclear Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia. Eason’s past health care work experience includes being the director of professional outreach for East Georgia Medical in Statesboro and the director of nuclear medicine and director for safety and security/emergency preparedness for Appling HealthCare. Eason was also employed by Satilla Regional Medicine in Waycross as a nuclear technologist/radiation safety committee officer for a period of time.
Green is currently a resident of Cochran. He holds a Master Degree in Healthcare/Hospital Administration and a Bachelor Degree in Healthcare Management, both from Bellevue University in Nebraska. Green currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Bleckley Memorial Hospital in Cochran. Other health care positions he has held include assistant administrator for Crisp Regional Health Services, director of rehab for Aegis Therapy Services, rehab director and home care director for Citizens Medical Center in Talladega, AL.
The authority is expected to make a decision regarding the position at its next meeting to be held on July 26.