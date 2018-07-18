Commissioners approve $3.7 million addition

The Appling County Commissioners voted to proceed with expanding the Appling County Detention Center at a meeting held on July 10. The project, which is being handled by construction management firm Allstate Construction, turned in a final estimated price of $3,718,264.00.
County Manager Lee Lewis reported that the original price was $3,749,544.00, but several deductions/changes made the price decrease a little. Commissioner Ronnie Rentz made a motion to proceed with the project and Commissioner Sarah Boatright seconded the motion. The motion was unanimously approved with Rentz, Boatright and Commissioners Daryl Edwards, Theodore Wilkerson and Charlie Leggett voting in favor.
It was reported during the meeting that some local contractors did bid on various aspects of the project, but the bids submitted were higher than that of out of town contractors. The funding for this project will come from....
