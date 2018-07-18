Runoff election Tuesday, July 24

Georgia voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, July 24 for the General Primary Runoff Election for races such as governor, lieutenant governor and a few other races. Runoffs are required in Georgia when none of the candidates in the May 22 Primary Election received more than 50 percent of the vote.
Republican Party voters will decide on nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state.
Democratic Party voters will choose a candidate for state schools superintendent.
The winners of the runoffs advance to the Nov. 6 General Election.
Here’s a look at the races on the ballot for Appling County voters in the July 24 Primary Runoff:
Governor (Republican)
- Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle versus Secretary of State Brian Kemp
Lieutenant Governor (Republican)
- State Sen. David Shafer vs. former state Rep. Geoff Duncan
Secretary of State (Republican)
- State Rep. Brad Raffensperger vs. former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle
State School Superintendent (Democrat)
- Otha Thornton vs. Sid Chapman