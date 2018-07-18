Kemp campaign makes another stop in Baxley

Jamie Gardner
Wednesday, July 18. 2018
Marty Kemp, wife of Georgia Secretary of State and current Republican candidate for Governor Brian Kemp, along with daughters, Jarrett, Lucy and Amy Porter Kemp, visited Baxley on Thursday, July 12. Brian Kemp was not able to be present for the event as he was scheduled to participate in a live television debate between he and Lt. Governor Casey Cagle that afternoon on PBS. Marty Kemp spoke at the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce on behalf of her husband and expressed her appreciation to all in attendance. She and her daughters are shown with Ashley Atkins who introduced the Kemps. The top picture shows Secretary Kemp’s bus that has traveled across the state on the campaign trail. A runoff election set for July 24 will decide who will become the Republican nominee for the Georgia Governor’s Race.
