LEGALS 7-11-18

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: The Name Change of:
John Rouse II, Petitioner
CIVIL ACTION FILE 18-6-140C
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
You are hereby notified that on the 15th day of June, 2018, John Rouse II, filed a Petition to Change Name in the Superior Court of Appling County. John Rouse II desires to change his/her from John Dean Rouse II to Achim Ben Israel. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition to Change Name was filed.
Signed this 21 day of June, 2018.
Lillie Burkett, Deputy
Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County
John Rouse II, Petitioner, Pro Se
180 Rendi Lane
Baxley, GA 31513
912-339-7726
6/20, 6/27, 7/4, 7/11
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN L. HARRIS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO 2018-56
NOTICE
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
STANFORD JOHN HARRIS has petitioned for STANFORD JOHN HARRIS to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of JOHN L. HARRIS, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before July 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on July 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. If not objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman, Probate Judge
Probate Clerk/Deputy Clerk
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
6/27, 7/4, 7/11, 7/18
Notice
Georgia, Appling County
All creditors of the estate of HERBERT H. RENTZ, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
June 27, 2018
MABLE L. RENTZ and TERRY RENTZ, Co-
Administrators of the Estate of HERBERT H.
RENTZ, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25
NOTICE
Georgia, Appling County
All creditors of the estate of ROBERT E EASON, SR., deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
PAMELA SANE, Executrix of the Estate of ROBERT E EASON SR., deceased
WM Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
6/20, 6/27, 7/4, 7/11
POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Earl Vance Milton and Shirley Milton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. dated 12/27/2005 and recorded in Deed Book 412 Page 540 APPLING County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 94000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of APPLING County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on August 7, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being located in Land Lot 464, 3rd District, Appling County, Georgia, being a tract of 5.00 acres shown on that certain survey entitled “Survey for Vance Milton Sr. & Shirley Milton” prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Georgia RLS #2477, dated March 4, 2006, and recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 210. Appling County, Georgia records, said plat being incorporated herein by reference for a more particular description of said property.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 387 Milton-Hallman Rd, , Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Estate/Heirs of Earl Vance Milton and Estate/Heirs of Shirley Milton or tenant or tenants.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
8950 Cypress Waters Blvd.
Coppell, TX 75019
1-888-480-2432
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper as agent and Attorney in Fact for Earl Vance Milton and Shirley Milton
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1006-3157A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1006-3157A
7/11, 7/18, 7/25 & 8/1
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY of APPLING
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
By virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from OLIVIA HAYES NORWOOD to OPTION ONE MORTGAGE CORPORATION dated December 8, 1999, filed for record December 20, 1999, and recorded in Deed Book 332, Page 104, APPLING County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2000-B, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2000-B by assignment to be recorded. Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a Note dated December 8, 1999 in the original principal sum of FORTY ONE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED THIRTY FIVE AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($41,735.00), with interest from date at the rate stated in said Note on the unpaid balance until paid, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door at APPLING County, Georgia, or at such place as has or may be lawfully designated as an alternative location, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in August, 2018, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF SURRENCY, APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, LOCATED ON THE WESTERN SIDE OF AND ADJOINING MARIETTA STREET FOR A DISTANCE OF 157 1/2 FEET AND RUNNING WESTWARD IN A STRIP OF EQUAL WIDTH FOR A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET, AND BEING BOUND NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: NORTHERLY BY LANDS OF NORA HAYES; EASTERLY BY MARIETTA STREET; SOUTHERLY BY LANDS OF ALPHONSO HAYES; AND WESTERLY BY WHAT IS KNOWN AS THE GIBBS PROPERTY, AND ESTABLISHED LINE RUNNING PARALLEL WITH AND A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET WESTWARD FROM THE WEST EDGE OF MARIETTA STREET DIVIDING.
FILE# 99-0607
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is OLIVIA HAYES NORWOOD or a tenant or tenants. Said property may more commonly be known as: 90 MARIETTA STREET, SURRENCY, GA 31563 .
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, non-payment of the monthly installments on said loan. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The individual or entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan is OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC, 1100 VIRGINIA DRIVE, FORT WASHINGTON, PA 19034; (800) 746-2936.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2000-B, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2000-B
As Attorney-in-Fact for
OLIVIA HAYES NORWOOD
Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones, PLLC
11675 Great Oaks Way, Suite 375
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Telephone: 770-393-4300
Fax: 770-393-4310
PH # 37105
This law firm is acting as a debt collector. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
7/11, 7/18,7/25 8/1
