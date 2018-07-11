For years I have preached that people need to stand up and take notice how their government is being run; become stakeholders in this community. I have noticed at several recent local government meetings people express opinions regarding the way their government is being run or offered opinions on ways to make improvements in the community. I’m sure this is not popular among some elected officials, but I believe it is healthy when stakeholders stand up and take notice of what is going on in their community. It helps creates an environment of checks and balances when oversight is present.
Encouraged
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)