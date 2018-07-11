Encouraged

Jamie Gardner
in Opinions, Weekly Editorial
Wednesday, July 11. 2018
For years I have preached that people need to stand up and take notice how their government is being run; become stakeholders in this community. I have noticed at several recent local government meetings people express opinions regarding the way their government is being run or offered opinions on ways to make improvements in the community. I’m sure this is not popular among some elected officials, but I believe it is healthy when stakeholders stand up and take notice of what is going on in their community. It helps creates an environment of checks and balances when oversight is present.

I’m sure I don’t have to remind government officials and employees, from the very top in Washington to the seemingly smallest local position, that it is taxpayers and tax dollars that provide the funding for your job. It’s probably a good idea to, at the very least, listen to your constituents.

There was a state official that once told me he was elected by the people to represent his district the way he saw fit and that he didn’t necessarily need people from his district calling him to tell him how to do his job. In other words, the elected official thought he was smarter than the constituents who elected him. He was not an elected official very long once his constituents finally figured him out.

Again, it is encouraging to see people show up at meetings and actually want to know how their government is being operated. Be a stakeholder in your community, get involved.

-Jamie Gardner
