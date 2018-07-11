Tommy Murray, age 48, of Odum passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at his home. Tommy was born January 13, 1970 in Appling County. He was a Cosmetologist and was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Gail Bates Murray.
Survivors include his father, Freddie Murray of Baxley; brother, Chris Murray of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Mitch Jones officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Jerome Murray, Jessie Murray, Brandon Murray, Will Murray, Jeffery Murray and Kenny Murray.
Musical selections were rendered by Jerry Kersey and Sandra Kersey.
Funeral arrangements were under the directions of Swain Funeral Home.
TOMMY MURRAY
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)