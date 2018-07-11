Mr. Phillip Micheal “Mike” Cloud, Sr., age 67, of Lyons, died Friday, July 6, 2018, in the Jeff Davis Hospital after a sudden illness. He was a native of Louisville, Kentucky, a graduate of Daviess High School in Owensboro, Kentucky, and moved to Vidalia in 1970. He moved to Augusta in 1982 and was a superintendent at Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, until its completion. He returned to Toombs County in 1991 where he retired after seventeen years at Edwin I. Hatch Power Plant as site manager with Williams Industrial Services Group. He attended Marvin United Methodist Church, was an avid hunter, and was actively involved with all his grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Neal and Mary Helen Walker Cloud.
Mr. Cloud is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Sara A. Cloud; two children, Phillip Michael Cloud, Jr. and wife Jennifer and Phillisa Cloud Frost and husband Kenton all of Lyons; six grandchildren, K.D. Frost, Trey Cloud, Thomas Cloud, Kara Frost, Tye Cloud, and Tate Cloud; one sister, Susan Cloud Shoemaker of Grand Junction, Tennessee; six brothers, Bill Cloud and wife Gail of the Five Points Community, Clarence Cloud and wife Tedra of Vidalia, Dennis Cloud of Thomson, Jim Cloud of Appling, and Tim Cloud of the Five Points Community, and Rudy Cloud of Vidalia; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, July 10th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Billy Worthington, Steven Cloud, W.T. Jackson, Charlie Hall, Owen Dukes, and Greg Dukes. Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.
PHILLIP MICHEAL “MIKE” CLOUD, SR.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)