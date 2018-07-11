Jannie Lee Reynolds, affectionately known as “Sweetie Mae”, was born on April 5, 1944 and entered Heaven’s gates on June 20, 2018. She was a consummate mother and homemaker who was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Sweetie Mae had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of Temple of the Higher Calling. During her membership she served on the hospitality committee, as an Usher and a member of the choir. She attended the Baxley Training Center and Appling County Schools where she developed her love for helping others. She was a simple person who touched the lives of many.
Sweetie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, York Sr. and Cora King Reynolds, her siblings; Christine Perry, Helen Swinson and Rosa Lee Reynolds. Sweet is survived by her five children, daughters; Brenda Harris (Chorice) and Sherry Green both of Baxley, sons; Rodney Demetrius Wooten, Bobby Wooten, Jr. and Timothy Wooten, all of Baxley, nine grandchildren; Dereck Benjamin of Columbia, South Carolina, Erica McKenzie, LaShalla Wooten, Sheniquel Graham, Jeremy Green, all of Baxley, Kiara (Deron) Weatherspoon and Taisha Wooten, both of Valdosta, Nyjah Wooten of Clearwater, Florida and Nykia Wooten of Hazlehurst, great-grandchildren; Makalya Wooten, Aaliyerah Rankin, Tiana Wooten, Tristian Wooten, Andrea Wooten, Lauren Spearmon, DJ and Demery Jordan all of Baxley, sister; Arlee Reynolds, Mattie Fedrick and Claretha Rogers (Tommy) all of Baxley and Minnis Jordan of Hartford, CT, brother; York Reynolds, Jr. of Hartford, CT, brother-in-law; James (Peter) Swinson of Douglas. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, July 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church with Minister John Smith Presiding and Pastor Michael Fedrick as Eulogist. Musical selections were rendered by Terrance Gibson, Jr and Tyler Rogers as well as nieces and nephews and the choir. Invocation and words of comfort were provided by Evangelist Veronica Reed and Pastor Michael Fedrick.
Active Pallbearers were Leon Moore, Thomas Vann, Jr., Clarence Barron, Jr., Arthur Green, Darvin Graham and Shawn Reddish. Honorary Pallbearers were Donnie Jordan, Ricky Perry, Gregory Reynolds, Maurice Barron and Michael Fletcher.
Interment was at Starlight Baptist Church in Glenwood and repast was held at Earnest J. Parker Community Building in Baxley. Services for Jannie Mae Reynolds were under the direction of C.M. Brown Funeral Home, www.cmbrownfh.com.
JANNIE LEE REYNOLDS
