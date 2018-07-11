Mobley gets life

Last week District Attorney Jackie Johnson announced the conviction and sentencing of Rodney LaVonn Mobley, 53, of Baxley (pictured), for malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Appling County Superior Court. The charges stem from the August 2017 shooting of Freddie King and Evelyn McCall Williams at Clay Homes....

