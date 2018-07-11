By Helen Burkett Prencke
On Friday and Saturday volunteers braved the July heat outside Wal-Mart to collect donations for the Appling County Food Bank. In just two days 1309 pounds of food were donated and $1,767.10 collected. These generous contributions will go to feed the hungry of our community.
If you were unable to stop by with your donation you don’t have to wait until the next drive in October; you can always visit the Food Bank during the week to drop off your canned goods, a monetary donation, or simply spend some time helping sort the shelves and pack boxes of food for needy families.
The Food Bank staff and volunteers expressed their appreciation to the community for supporting this food drive.
Food Bank gets generous donations over the weekend
