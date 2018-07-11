Garden of the Month

The Pine Forest Garden Club’s Garden of the Month for July is at the home of Wayne and Helen Jones. Their beautiful yard is located at 1191 Wayne Jones Road. The Pine Forest Garden Club appreciates the Joneses for allowing the club to place the sign in their yard. The Garden of the Month committee goes into community each month from spring to December looking for beautifully maintained gardens. The club would be happy to consider your yard or the yard of someone you recommend. You may contact committee member Jenean Twiggs at 367-4398 or Elizabeth Dunn at 367-4132 or any Pine Forest Garden Club member. We invite everyone to like Pine Forest Garden Club on Facebook to find out more about the club’s activities.
