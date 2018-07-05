LEGALS 7-4-18

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN L. HARRIS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO 2018-56
NOTICE
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
STANFORD JOHN HARRIS has petitioned for STANFORD JOHN HARRIS to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of JOHN L. HARRIS, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before July 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on July 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. If not objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman, Probate Judge
Probate Clerk/Deputy Clerk
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
6/27, 7/4, 7/11, 7/18
