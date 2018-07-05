LEGALS 7-4-18

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN L. HARRIS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO 2018-56
NOTICE
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
STANFORD JOHN HARRIS has petitioned for STANFORD JOHN HARRIS to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of JOHN L. HARRIS, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before July 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on July 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. If not objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman, Probate Judge
Probate Clerk/Deputy Clerk
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
6/27, 7/4, 7/11, 7/18

Notice
Georgia, Appling County
All creditors of the estate of HERBERT H. RENTZ, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
June 27, 2018
MABLE L. RENTZ and TERRY RENTZ, Co-
Administrators of the Estate of HERBERT H.
RENTZ, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
7/4, 7/11, 7/18 & 7/25

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate Platinum Investment Partners, Inc have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 520 Heath St Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Shane L Thornton.
6/27, 7/4

NOTICE
Georgia, Appling County
All creditors of the estate of ROBERT E EASON, SR., deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
PAMELA SANE, Executrix of the Estate of ROBERT E EASON SR., deceased
WM Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
6/20, 6/27, 7/4, 7/11

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: The Name Change of:
John Rouse II, Petitioner
CIVIL ACTION FILE 18-6-140C
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
You are hereby notified that on the 15th day of June, 2018, John Rouse II, filed a Petition to Change Name in the Superior Court of Appling County. John Rouse II desires to change his/her from John Dean Rouse II to Achim Ben Israel. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition to Change Name was filed.
Signed this 21 day of June, 2018.
Lillie Burkett, Deputy
Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County
John Rouse II, Petitioner, Pro Se
180 Rendi Lane
Baxley, GA 31513
912-339-7726
6/20, 6/27, 7/4, 7/11
