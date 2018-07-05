A homegoing celebration was held for Ida Mae Austin Williams on July 1, 2018, at Saint Matthews Baptist Church in Baxley. Ida was born on March 11, 1940 in Glynn County and pased away on June 28, 2018.
She was the oldest daughter of 12 children born to the late Abb, Sr. and Clidia Green. Her formative years were in Surrency later relocating with the family in Baxley.
As a young adult Ida married Lonnie Graham, from this union she was blessed with the birth of Ronnell Graham, William Clyde Green and Jacqueline Marie (Green) Drake. Later in life she married John Henry Austin and was blessed with the births of Van Allen Austin and Sherlene Austin. She later married Robert Williams and was blessed to raise her grandson LiGregory Charles Crawford. She also shared a special bond with one she considered a daughter Lillian (Sue) Green. Ida was committed to encouraging and supporting her family.
Ida began working at an early age, through the years she gained many valuable skills which would allow her to secure employment in home health. The love and passion she had blossomed, as she was able to care for and serve others. The affection was so great that even while she was being cared for she would tell her caregivers how she appreciated them and that she too loved taking care of people.
Ida joined and served as a faithful member of St. Matthews Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Hughie Rogers. She later moved her membership to Temple of the Higher Calling, where she served as an ordained Minister, the church mother and a board member. She was a model for anyone who wanted to find a new life in Christ. She loved to eat and nourish the body but also loved to nourish the spirit. She always had a desire to learn, she loved digesting Gods word as she received it in her own studies, Sunday school, bible study and from the pulpit. She also loved to praise and worship the Lord. She truly believed in “Let everything that hath breath, praise the Lord!” She served the Lord with all her heart, soul, mind and strength and her love for her church and church family was immeasurable.
Mother as many fondly called her peacefully transitioned from Earth to eternal rest on Thursday, June 28, 2018. In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by one son; William Clyde Green, and two daughters; Jacqueline Marie (Green) Drake and Sherlene Austin, two sisters; Mary Ann Bennett and Vergie Bennett, six brothers and two sisters-in-law; Jimmy, Johnnie Lee (Dorothy), John Cherry (Melvia), Clyde William, Abb Green Jr. and Freddie Lee Green. She leaves to cherish her memory: three sons; Ronnell Graham, Van Allen (Latonya Byrd), Austin and LiGregory Charles (Keshay) Crawford, one devoted daughter; Lillian (Sue) Green, One sister and brother in law; Vera (Wardetha) McCall, two brothers and sister in laws; James (Leverdia) Green and Dennis (Dorothy) Green, a special friend; Osasha Oyo-mesi, sven grandchildren, 15 great grand children and a host of nieces, nephews relatives and friends who knew and loved her dearly.
Officiating was Pastor Moses Eason with Pastor Michael D. Fedrick giving her Eulogy. Musical selections were provided by Stephanie Byrd and the Temple of the Higher Calling as well as Minister Peggy Fletcher. Pallbearers included Tory Drake, Kendall Harris, Brandon Thomas, Demetrius Graham, Nicholas Crawford and LiGregory Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers were Annie B. Rooks, Brother Eddie Smith, Tony Johnson, Mrs. Valeria Lewis, Andre Bowdry, Mattie Nails and Comfort Care Hospice. Interment was held at Old Field Cemetery and Repast was held at the home of Ida Mae Austin Williams on Jekyll Road.
Arrangements and services provided by C. M. Brown Funeral Home, www.cmbrownfh.com.
IDA MAE AUSTIN WILLIAMS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)