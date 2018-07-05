Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Sherry Ann Harmon Roach, age 58, who passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital in Savannah. She was a lifelong resident of Appling County and a member of Consolation Baptist Church. Mrs. Roach was a seamstress with Bailey Boys Manufacturing and an employee with The Baxley News-Banner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Harmon and Frances “Granny” Reynolds and father in-law and mother in-law, Burns and Rosie Lee Roach.
Survivors include her husband of almost 40 years, Ronnie Roach of Baxley; one son, Joey Roach of Baxley; one daughter, Crystal Roach of Baxley; six grandchildren, Kailee Leggett, Chelsey Leggett, Abram Roach, Theodore Roach, Layla Shipes, and Riley Fennell all of Baxley; two brothers, Thomas William Harmon of Baxley and John Priest of Carrollton, GA; five sisters, Rose Hughes, Linda and George Herndon, Tina and Jerry Rozier, Cindy Causey and Pamela and Robert Cranson all of Baxley; sister in-law, Tracy Roach; a special friend, Hilda Waters of Baxley and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rick Brown and Reverend Paul Dubberly officiating.
Interment followed in the Surrency City Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Rex Hughes, Thomas Hardwick, Pebo Hughes, James Roach, Jonathan Reese and Thomas William Harmon.
Honorary pallbearers were Consolation Baptist Church members, employees of The Baxley News-Banner, Bryan Shipes, Steve Simmons, Hilda Waters, Victor and Vicky Williams and Bobby Wolfe.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
The family gathered at the home of Jerry and Tina Rozier at 249 Patterson Road in Baxley.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Sherry Ann Harmon Roach.
