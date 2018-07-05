Franklin Eugene Patrick, age 56, of Odum, passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at his residence.
Franklin was born May 1, 1962 in Appling County and grew up in the Surrency area where he was a member of Surrency Free Will Baptist Church. He was a Boilermaker and was a member of Local 26 out of Savannah. Franklin was preceded in death by his father, Howard Patrick and a brother, Van Patrick.
Survivors include his wife, Robin Strickland Patrick of Odum; daughter, Rebecca Lynn Patrick of Odum; mother and stepfather, Madie and Willie Adams of Baxley; two sisters and a brother in law, Quinda Patrick and Missy and Al Meadows all of Baxley; grandson, Karson Mallard and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services were held Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Pastor Gilbert Wommack officiating.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Bryan Gill, Lawanda Medders and Wayne and Jonnilee Carter.
Remembrances may be made to Georgia Hospice Care, 141 South Macon Street, Jesup, Ga. 31545.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
