Edna Mae Moore Jenkins passed away on June 24, 2018. She was born August 8, 1941 in Alma. She was one of 13 children born to the union of the late John Henry Moore and Roxie Mae Moore Sheppard; all of who preceded her in death.
Her Christian experience began upon accepting Christ in her life; she was baptized at Zion Baptist Church in Blackshear and later moved her membership to Second Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Surrency. She moved to Pierce County at an early age and achieved her education in the Pierce County School System in Blackshear. She was a hard working person, employed as a dietitian at the Pierce County Hospital as well as employed at the Oak Plaza Motel in the Hospitality Department in Blackshear.
Those left to mourn her passing and cherish her memories are her daughter, Miranda L. Sheppard and her granddaughter, Jene’T Sheppard along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services were held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Surrency Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Daniel Smith officiating, musical selections by the choir with a solo from Sister Kathy Gibbs and scripture from Minister Lillie Burkett and Apostle Sherwood Gibbs. Pallbearers included E. J. Hayes, Dexter Richburg, Eric Boggs, Lotham White, Mose Barfield and Quincy Boggs. Honorary Pallbearers was Altamaha Healthcare Center.
Arrangements and services for Mrs. Jenkins provided by C. M. Brown Funeral Home www.cmbrownfh.com.
EDNA MAE MOORE JENKINS
