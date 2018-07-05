Part of God’s masterplan

Outside the rain is pouring on my roof and on the sheets I forgot to bring in from the clothesline, but the sun is shining so brightly as to require sunglasses. My mother always said that situation predicted rain for the next day also. Granted my mother was not the most accurate of the weather prognosticators, but sometimes I think her methods were about as accurate as the ones in use today. One day just last week I was driving in the rain to the grocery store as the radio announcer gave the weather forecast.
“No chance of rain today,” he promised.
I’ve always heard, “Red sails in the morning, sailors take warning.” That weather tidbit probably came from Mama, too, since not too many ships pass through this section of the country. I’ve heard old farmers predict the weather by the luxuriousness of the hair on the caterpillar or the thickness of the corn tassels. Since time began, man has been trying to second-guess the weather, and not much has changed. With all our modern technology, we’re still guessing.
Weather doesn’t affect us the way it affected people a few generations ago. If drought had happened in my grandfather’s day, his family would have been hungry that winter because they grew all their own vegetables and canned them. They grew hogs and butchered them with the onset of cold weather, but livestock have to eat, too. People this year have been forced to sell livestock because of the drought and the short food supply. Most of us, however, just read about farmers’ problems or hear them on the news. We don’t say much until prices fly up in the grocery stores. Then we grumble and complain all the way to the check out. Hence the weather still affects us all.
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html