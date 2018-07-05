Appling Bicentennial Festival announced

Jamie Gardner
Thursday, July 5. 2018
The Appling County Board of Commissioners is excited to announce the upcoming Bicentennial Festival to celebrate the 200-Year Anniversary of our county. The festival will be held November 9 - 11 and will feature arts, crafts, live music, games and rides for the kids, hot air balloon rides, a Sunday service with afternoon Veterans service and much more.

