The Appling County Board of Commissioners is excited to announce the upcoming Bicentennial Festival to celebrate the 200-Year Anniversary of our county. The festival will be held November 9 - 11 and will feature arts, crafts, live music, games and rides for the kids, hot air balloon rides, a Sunday service with afternoon Veterans service and much more.
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Appling Bicentennial Festival announced
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)