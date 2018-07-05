By Helen Burkett Prencke
“Go Navy! Beat Army!” is a cry most frequently heard at the Army-Navy football game each December. It was this cry that motivated Trey Wiggins (the older son of Robert and Pam Wiggins) to apply for, and attend, the United States Naval Academy. Wiggins said he was motivated to attend the Naval Academy after watching the Army-Navy football game on television when he was in high school. He’d already played on Appling County High School’s Pirate football team at the Georgia Dome in 1999, so this would be a new and exciting challenge. While at the Naval Academy, Wiggins pursued a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and graduated in 2006. At his Graduation Ceremony on May 26, 2006, former Vice President Dick Cheney delivered the Commencement Speech. After working to achieve his “Wings of Gold” Wiggins learned to fly Lockheed P-3 Orions—and that’s when the excitement started…
WHERE ARE THEY NOW - Trey Wiggins - Go Navy!
