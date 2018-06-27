MARSHA LOUISE WATSON

Marsha Louise Watson, age 53 of Odum, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018 at  Harborview Health System in Jesup under the care of Southern Care Hospice.
Ms. Watson was born April 13, 1965 in Appling County to the late Quinnie Watson and Mary Griffis Watson. She was a member of Christian Springs Church of God.
Survivors include her mother, Mary Watson of Odum ; brother and sister in law, Ronald and Janice Watson of Odum and nieces, Kristin, Lacee and Abigail Watson of Odum.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 17, at 3:00 pm at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Jerry Lightsey and Rev. Ronnie Rentz officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Alex Poole, Jay Lane, Buddy Carter, Josh Griffis, Skip Couch and Kenan Jackson.
Musical selections were rendered by Saved by Grace.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
