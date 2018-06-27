Hazel Jearldine Kersey, age 80, of Baxley died Monday, June 18, 2018 at the Pavilion.
Mrs. Kersey was born July 30, 1937 in Appling County to the late Joseph Taylor and the late Leona Herrin Stone. She was the manager of the Marbro Drive-In Theater of Baxley. Mrs. Kersey was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Kersey, Sr., children, Johnny Kersey, Hazel Kersey, Travis Kersey, Andrew Kersey, granddaughter, Angel Kersey, great grandchild, Justice Drake, step father, Woodrow Stone and a brother, Wilson Stone.
Survivors include her daughters, Janet Hall and Doris Kersey both of Baxley; step daughters, Bobbette Pollette of Valdosta and Pat Gill of Hazlehurst; sons, Alvin Kersey, Jr. of Baxley and Danny Kersey of Lee County; sisters, Willie Walker of Balwin, Florida and Josephine Ingold of Jacksonville, Florida. Eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a special friend and caretaker, Yolanda Thomas of Douglas.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Chester Beasley officiating.
Interment followed in Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were David Herrin, Victor Herrin, Rodney Carter, Brad McDaniel, Jamie Baxley, Zack Baxley and Andy Kersey.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Regency Southern Care Hospice, the Pavilion B Hall staff and Dr. Tonya Fordham.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Bryan Gill and Rev. and Mrs. Chester Beasley.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
HAZEL JERALDINE KERSEY
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)