Angela Cassandra Cray was born on November 27, 1971 to the late Elder Edon Cray and Orma Jean Cray.
At an early age she attended St. Paul C.O.G.I.C. and later in life she joined Greater Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C under the leadership of Elder C.W. and Moses Smith, after their death she was under the leadership of Elder Norris Williams. Sr.
She was a graduate of Appling County High School and received a diploma in Accounting from Altamaha Tech in Jesup. She worked as a manager at Wendy’s; a sales associate at Farmer’s Furniture and as a secretary for McDonalds.
Angela received her call to journey home with the Lord on Tuesday June 12, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her father Elder Edon Cray; two brothers Gary E. Cray and Edon L. Cray; her grandparents, Leavy and Hattie Carter Sr. and Church and Rose C. Jones.
She leaves to cherish her memories two loving children: her daughter: Keyona (Dexter) Kearney of Jesup, her son: Malcolm (Priscillia) Cray of Baxley; a loving mother: Orma Jean Cray of Baxley; five special step children: Shykela Smith, Aaliyah Nails, Myesha Nails, Nyeisha Nails and Deon Nails, Jr.; a special nephew, Javorian (Keyonia) Cray of Virginia; three loving brothers; Stanley (Stacey) Cray of Atlanta; Daryl (Lakeisha) Cray and Ladonis (Mandy) Cray all of Hazlehurst; one god sister, Twaneisha Carter; three god brothers Donnel Cray, Rashon Bacon and Gary Cray, five aunts, Marilyn (Elzie) Hayes, Mary (Zachrus) Walton all of Baxley, Linda (Ronnie) Berry of Hinesville, Vanessa Rucker of Reidsville and Marie (Larry) Wilson of Miami, FL; ten uncles: Charles (Pauline) Carter, Billy (Etha Jean) Carter, Rubin (Patricia) Carter all of Baxley; Raymond (Joyce) Carter of Jesup; Allen (Bernadette) Cray, Jimmy (Deloris) Jones, Reginald (Monica) Jones, Kenneth (Carolyn) Jones all of Baxley; Charles Jones of Florida and James Frank (Joyce) Carter of Baxley; three grandchildren: Aniyla, Dexter Jr. and Kylee; two special nieces: Deandria Cray and Amiyah Cray; three special friends: Elizabeth Hood, Minnie Mobley and Angela Shennett. Two special cousins: Kanesah and Kelsie Jones.
Funeral Services were held June 23 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Paul G.O.G.I.C with Edler Norris William officiating and Minister Kellie Sullivan, presiding.
Internment was held at Old Field Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Charles Vann, Christopher Rucker, Antwan Carter, Lorenzo Cash, Malcolm Cray, Colby Smith, James Rucker and Noah Vann.
Honorary Pallbearers were Myron Walton, Derrick Hall, Cory Hall, and Marcus Carter.
Musical selections were rendered by Tammy Richburg and the Choir.
C.M. Brown Funeral Homes was in charge of arrangements.
ANGELA CASSANDRA CRAY
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)