Baxley Police give update on recent incidents

The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police Department over the past several days.
On May 25 at approx. 5:13 p.m., officers met with a resident at a McCrorie Street address in reference to a theft/missing firearm. On arrival the resident told officers that the last time he saw the firearm was some four to five weeks ago when he had his vehicle serviced. The missing firearm is described as a Taurus PT 22w .22 caliber, with a serial number of Y121623. The firearm had been entered into the GCIC computer system as stolen/missing.
On May 28 at approx. 9:09 a.m., officers met with the owner of Lott’s Easy Own in reference to some property damage. On arrival the owner told officers that sometime during the night person(s) unknown had damaged the windows on ten different vehicles he had sitting on the lot for sale. The damages ranged from being busted out to being shattered to indentions.
On May 29 at approx. 1:57 p.m., officers met with a complainant at the DaVita Dialysis Center in reference to a theft. On arrival the complainant told officers that she had transported some people to the facility for treatment and later discovered that she had approx. $186.00 missing from her purse that she had left in the transport van. After a brief investigation and reviewing the footage from the on board camera, warrants were secured charging Jodeci McKenzie, 26, of Baxley, for one count theft by taking in connection with the incident.
On May 30 at approx. 7:52 p.m., officers answered a call to Wal-Mart in reference to a disorderly person inside the store threatening employees. On arrival the officers were shown to the person who was still in the store. Upon officers approaching the person to inquire about the call, they discovered he had become irate over a straight talk phone card that didn’t work. After a brief investigation and reviewing of the stores camera system a John McTier, 72, of Baxley, was charged with two counts each of disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts in connection with this incident.
On May 31 at approx. 3:57 a.m., officers met with a resident at a Page Street address in reference to a missing golf cart. On arrival the resident told officers sometime during the early part of the night her son’s golf cart went missing. The cart is described a 2006 EZ-Go golf cart, green in color with a tan roof, it’s battery operated and has a serial number of 2410711. The cart has been entered into the GCIC computer system as stolen/missing.
On June 3 at approx. 10:09 a.m., officers met with a resident at a Holmesville Ave. address in reference to a theft. On arrival the resident told officers that sometime during the night person(s) unknown entered his 2008 Nissan Altima and removed a coin purse and its contents along with a 9mm pistol. The firearm is described as a SCCY 9mm pistol, pink in color, and is a model number CPX with a serial number of 336544. The coin purse was found close by, empty of its contents where it was released back to its owner. The pistol has been entered into the GCIC computer system as stolen.
On June 4 at approx. 10:30 a.m., officers met with a resident at a Fair Street address in reference to a criminal trespass. On arrival the resident told officers that sometime during the night person(s) unknown had entered her 2015 Grand Cherokee.....
