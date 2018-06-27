ModSpace to locate facility in Appling

Modular Space Corporation, better known as ModSpace, is expected to open a refurbishing facility in Baxley in October. The new company projects that at full capacity, it will employee approximately 80. ModSpace has agreed to a five-year lease agreement with the Southeast Georgia Regional Development Authority on the General Housing/Contender Boat/All American Space Solutions Building located on Highway 341 West in Baxley. The lease is renewable at the end of the five years, or the company also has the option to purchase the building at the end of the lease.

