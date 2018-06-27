Brian Kemp makes pit stop in Baxley

Candidate for Governor and current Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp stopped in Baxley on Friday for a visit. Secretary Kemp and Lt. Governor Casey Cagle were the two top vote getters in the General Primary Election in May for the Republican nominee for Governor and will face off in the July 24 Primary Runoff Election. Then in the November General Election the winner from the Republican runoff will face Democrat Stacey Abrams to decide Georgia’s next governor.
Kemp champions himself as being the conservative small businessman who is fighting for all Georgians. He also says that he believes that a smaller government is better and cited he has run the Georgia Secretary of State (SOS) office with that philosophy. Kemp stated that since he has been SOS he has consistently cut the department’s budget and also cut burdensome requirements on small business.
I asked Kemp how he would help rural South Georgia, which many today believe has become the forgotten part of the state. “We have got to make economic development a top priority in rural Georgia,” Kemp exclaimed. “I have visited all 159 counties in the state and have witnessed the issues facing rural Georgia. People feel like they have been forgotten.”
The candidate also talked about his main priorities that he believes will help all Georgians. The first is helping to get high speed Internet to every part of the state. Kemp would also like to reform state government and make it more efficient and again, less burdensome on small business. He talked about his desire to improve education and workforce development opportunities for all Georgians. And finally the candidate said that he is focused on putting Georgians first and ahead of special interest.
“Georgia needs a governor who is going to do the right thing, even when no one is looking,” said the candidate. Kemp believes he is that person.
If you would like more information on Kemp, visit www.kempforgovernor.com.