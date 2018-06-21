Southern summer

The summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere will be on June 21 at 6:07 a.m. this year, only a few days away. Summer will officially arrive, but that doesn’t mean much here in the south. Even though spring has been cooler and wetter than usual, nobody in Appling County has any doubt that the seasons have changed. For one thing, we’ve all noticed the abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables. You may have had a big bucket of zucchini left surreptitiously on your front porch. Trucks are appearing all over town with fresh peaches, watermelons, cantaloupes, tomatoes, and a variety of other summer delights. The melons are sweet; the cantaloupes, delectable.
Unfortunately, summer brings with it some other things not so agreeable. Some days have been hot, and I’m told that there are people out there who love the heat; I am not one of them. Also, you step out the door and a cloud of hefty, hungry mosquitos ranging in size from gnats to buzzards engulf you; they’re ready for fresh blood. And speaking of gnats—they don’t bite, but they don’t need to. They gather around your eyes and ears, singing off-key the worst of summer’s music. When they’re after me, they send me running for the house faster than the mosquitoes do. I try to get outside to check my flowers early in the morning before the bugs discover me and do the bit of tending the plants need. For extra protection I wear my summer cologne—Eau de Deep Woods Off and a dab of Cutter Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent, especially for the gnats. It helps more than anything else I’ve tried to keep the tiniest pests at bay, but nothing works well. The feel of the repellent on my skin repels me. I’m still waiting for a new invention to solve the bug problem more pleasantly and hope it comes in my lifetime. They’d better hurry though.
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html