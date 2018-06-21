Florean W. Boatright, age 98, of Baxley died Saturday, June 9, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Boatright was born November 17, 1919 in Appling County to the late Andrew Westberry and the late Mary Emma Smith Westberry. She was a member of Satilla Baptist Church and a homemaker. Mrs. Boatright was preceded in death by her husband, Lyman Cecil Boatright, sons, Conward Pete Boatright, James Cecil Boatright and sisters, Anna L. Harris, Myra Crummey, Mildred Boatright, Deloris Gribbles and Dora White.
Survivors include her son & daughter in law, Larry G & Louise Boatright of Baxley; daughters, Ann Crosby, Waunell Boatright both of Baxley, Sandra E. Hardwick of Griffin and Sarah Ann Spooner of Bryan; a daughter in law, Louise L. Boatright of Baxley; special grandson, Cecil Dale & Misty Boatright of Tennessee & special granddaughter, Crystal Crosby & Rusty Aaron of Baxley; a sister, Mary Lee Williamson of Baxley; brothers, Clinton Westberry of Baxley & Andrew Westberry of Fitzgerald. Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services were held Monday, June 11, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
FLOREAN W. BOATRIGHT
